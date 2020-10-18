Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 18 (ANI): Special Relief Commissioner, Odisha on Sunday issued an advisory to all collectors in view of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast of the formation of low-pressure area over east-central Bay of Bengal.

IMD has predicted that thunderstorm with lightning and heavy rainfall can occur at isolated places in several districts of Odisha. In this regard IMD has issued yellow and orange warnings. Besides this, it also advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea areas of central Bay of Bengal from October 19 to 22.

The Special Relief Commissioner advised that districts under orange and yellow warning should remain ready to meet any eventuality particularly water logging/landslides in hilly areas. He further said that continuous vigil should be maintained in low lying area.

He asked the collectors to closely monitor the situation in their respective districts and ensure that advice for fishermen is strictly implemented. (ANI)

