New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) Union minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said the Northeastern region has a special role to play in the promotion of trade and business with ASEAN countries as it is the gateway to the growing economies of South East Asian nations.

Singh also said that India and ASEAN will have a major role in the post-COVID-19 world and its economy and the future belongs to them due to common traits of grit, courage and determination to scale newer heights.

Also Read | Calcutta University B.Com Third Semester Results 2020 Declared at wbresults.nic.in.

Delivering the keynote address on cross-border conversations with entrepreneurs from the ASEAN organised by India ASEAN Women's Business Forum and FICCI, Singh said due to close business and cultural ties between India and ASEAN, the region will take a lead in the economic recovery in the post-COVID-19 era.

Singh, the Union minister for the development of north eastern region (DoNER), said the Northeastern region has a special role to play in the promotion of trade and business relations with ASEAN as it is the gateway to the growing economies of South East Asian nations.

Also Read | Meghalaya to Impose Lockdown in Shillong Agglomeration From Midnight of July 26 Till Midnight of July 29 Amid Rise in COVID-19 Cases.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has changed the policy of 'Look East' to 'Act East' to take the bilateral cooperation to newer heights.

Referring to the connectivity issues, Singh said in the last six years, there has been a significant development in terms of road, rail and air connectivity, helping facilitate the movement of goods and persons not only across the region but also across the country.

The minister recalled that the Indo-Bangladesh treaty for exchange of enclaves, which was accomplished under the leadership of Modi, has cleared the decks for ease of business, ease of movement and ease of commuting, which was earlier a tedious task.

He said very soon a train will run to Bangladesh from Tripura heralding a new chapter and opening new vistas in the development of this region by providing the entire region access to seaports.

The minister also underlined the continued focus of the Indian government to explore alternate modes of transport that is inland waterways (from Brahmaputra to Bay of Bengal) connecting with other countries of the region as a cheaper option for trade, business and transportation.

He said this will boost the trade across the borders especially with the eastern neighbours by leaps and bounds.

Dwelling on the all-round developmental role played by women and their self-help groups in the Northeastern region, Singh said it is a shining example of women emancipation and women empowerment.

He said even during the times of pandemic, women from the Northeast took a lead and, produced and distributed sanitizers and beautiful masks on a large scale.

He said women have excelled in the fight against pandemic and helped the Northeastern region to emerge as a model of coronavirus management.

Singh also launched the India-ASEAN joint business collaboration on the occasion.

The minster was awarded with the green certificate for his concerns for sustainable development and preservation of environment. PTI ACB

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)