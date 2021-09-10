Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], September 10 (ANI): A special ward to treat Nipah virus patients has been set up in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, said Dr Natarajan, Head of the department (HOD) Medicine of the hospital, adding that the state does not have any case of Nipah virus as of now but is prepared to manage any complication.

"We don't have any case of Nipah virus as of now, but we're prepared. We have allocated 20 beds in a separate ward in anticipation of the Nipah Virus. All beds are equipped with a multi-para monitor, ventilator, and oxygen support. We have a special team to manage this ward if we receive such a case, we are prepared to manage any complication," Dr Natarajan told ANI.

Dr Natarajan also said that as per the symptoms, the virus is termed as a viral infection so it will manifest as any viral fever symptoms which are fever, body ache, running nose, etc. also respiratory involvement can happen but it may not to the extend of COVID-19.

"It is quite common in children and they can develop sudden drowsiness. In this virus, the Central Nervous system is more affected than the respiratory system," the head of the department stated.

"The virus is basically transmitted from fruit buds, cats, dogs, and domestic pigs, and human to human transmission is also possible and fortunately, we have not received such cases. While testing the nose and throat swab samples are sent in Pune for further investigation, we have to isolate them, we don't have any specific treatment," he further added.

On Wednesday, Kerala Health Minister Veena George said that a total of 68 people are under isolation for the Nipah virus in Government Medical College in Kozhikode district of Kerala. (ANI)

