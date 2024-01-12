Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 12: Ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya's Ram Temple on January 22, specially abled devotees from Maharashtra's Nashik have weaved silk clothes for Lord Ram.

These clothes have been produced in Yeola town, Nashik.

The pure silk clothes were brought on behalf of the Kapse Foundation in Yeola for Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshman, Bharat, Shatrughan and Lord Hanuman.

The clothes were prepared by the team of three hundred specially abled devotees.

Along with this, cow urine, cow dung cakes, cow dung lamps and other Puja materials also arrived on Friday. The General Secretary of Shri Ram Teerth Kshetra Trust, Champat Rai, accepted these sacred materials for worship.

Notably, the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple will be held on January 22. Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, a week before the main ceremony.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth said on Thursday that 100 chartered planes will land in Ayodhya on January 22 on 'Pran Partishtha Day'.

"Around 100 chartered planes will land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22 to attend the 'pran pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram Temple. This will also show us the path to check the potential of the Ayodhya airport," said Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the installation of the idol of Ram Lalla at the grand temple on January 22.

A priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahotsav.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his first visit of the year 2024 to Ayodhya on Tuesday, directed officials to implement the 'Kumbh model of cleanliness' in Ayodhya and ensure that the 'Ramnagari' must appear as the cleanest and most beautiful city."

"Dust should not be visible on the roads, and toilets must be cleaned daily," he said. (ANI)

