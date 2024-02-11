Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 11 (ANI): The speculations of Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS) leader and former Hyderabad Mayor Bonthu Rammohan joining the Congress rose as latter met state Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

The meeting has led to many speculations of the BRS leader joining the Congress party.

Also Read | Bihar Floor Test: 'Everybody is Intact in NDA', Says HAM Leader Jitan Ram Manjhi Ahead of Trust Vote Tomorrow.

In a spree of joinings over the last few weeks, BRS leaders like T. Rajaiah and Venkatesh Netha also joined Congress.

Earlier on February 3, in a post on X, Bonthu Rammohan said that he had not decided to join any party.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Man Stabs Cousin to Death After Dispute Over Rs 10,000 in Chand Bagh, Arrested.

"Interested to contest from Malkaz Giri (OR) Secunderabad Parliament seats. The same was communicated to the party leadership. I suggested giving opportunities to the activists and those who have worked tirelessly for the party instead of giving them a chance from the same family. As the Mayor of Hyderabad, I have worked tirelessly for the development of the city and the development of the party. I have faith in party presidents, former chief ministers KCR and leader KTR, former minister Harish Rao and other leaders of the party. I am confident that my candidature will be considered," he said.

"There is no truth in the campaign being made by some channels that I am changing the party. I have not decided to join any party," he added.

Meanwhile, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy inaugurated 100 buses at Necklace Road, Hyderabad on Saturday. The ceremony was organised by Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)