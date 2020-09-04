Chandigarh, Sep 4 (PTI) Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Friday asked the Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department to speed up work on big projects under it and ensure that these are completed in time.

No excuse will be accepted if a project is delayed, Chautala added.

Officers of the department and the construction agencies should ensure the completion of all these projects on priority so that people of the state can get the benefit on time, the minister said.

The deputy chief minister, who also holds the portfolio of the Public Works (Buildings and Roads) Department, reviewed projects worth over Rs 100 crore of the department, an official statement said here.

Chautala said construction agencies not completing work within the stipulated time period will be penalised.

He assured that no project will get affected due to lack of funds.

It was informed in the meeting that the Kunjpura-Karnal-Kaithal-Khanauri road from Chidav Mor to Kaithal would be widened from two-lane to four-lane, and this road is expected to be completed by March 2021. The Karnal-Meerut road will also be widened.

The deputy chief minister expressed displeasure over the delay in construction of the Bhiwani bypass.

He warned the agencies that they would be penalised if the work of construction of the four-lane Pinjore bypass, the government medical college in Narnaul area and that of Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University project in Sonipat is not completed within the stipulated time period.

