Hardoi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 14 (ANI): A speeding bus killed four people including a kid, and injured 10 people as it overturned after hitting a bike in the Sandila area of Hardoi in Uttar Pradesh.

The deceased were identified as Ashish (20), Sushma (30), Ruhi (2), and Sarla (35), all residents of Hardoi.

Also Read | Kolkata: Teen Killed as Bomb Explodes in Garbage Dump in North 24 Parganas.

Additional Superintendent of Police East Hardoi, Anil Kumar Yadav, said that the families of the deceased were immediately informed about the accident and the police are yet to send the bodies for post-mortem. He added that the injured were rushed to the Community Health Center Sandila for treatment.

"The accident took place near PepsiCo company in Kotwali Sandila area of Hardoi district. A speeding private bus hit the bike coming from the opposite side and later fell into the ditch after losing control. 10 passengers on the bus were seriously injured while those on the bike died on the spot," Yadav said.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: 25-Year-Old Man Caught Raping Two Young Sisters, Thrashed; Handed Over to Police in Badshahpur.

The police official also said that the deceased had gone to visit their relative's house in the Sandila area. The accident took place while they were returning from there.

A case has been registered and police are further proceeding with the case accordingly. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)