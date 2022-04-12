Noida, Apr 12 (PTI) A 53-year-old police constable was hospitalised here after a speeding SUV hit him while he was putting up barricades on a city road, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident took place around midnight on Monday near Sector 59 Metro station under the Sector 58 police station limits, the officials said.

“Constable Devdutt Sharma was hospitalised after the incident and is undergoing treatment,” said a police spokesperson.

The SUV, a Mahindra Scorpio, was allegedly being driven by a woman with two-three more passengers in the vehicle, but they could not be identified, the police officials said.

An FIR has been lodged in the case against unidentified persons and further probe is on, police said.

