New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) A special logo has been unveiled to commemorate 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Belgium, embassy officials said on Friday.

Belgium was among the first European countries to have bilateral relations with India, the Belgian Embassy here said in a statement.

Belgian ambassador in India François Delhaye along with Sandeep Chakravorty, Joint Secretary and Head of Europe West Division, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Government of India, released the logo here on Thursday to mark the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries, embassy officials said.

The logo is a peacock with national flags of both the national, symbolised, on either side of India's national bird.

The unveiling took place during the MEA's "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" week and marks the beginning of a series of events organised by the embassy in close collaboration with its Indian partners, like the ICCR, they said.

"The decision to establish diplomatic relations between both nations was taken in January 1947 when Jawaharlal Nehru sent V K Krishna Menon to Brussels for talks with the Belgian authorities.

"In March 1947, five months before India's independence, the Belgian government officially informed Nehru it had decided to establish diplomatic relations with India and to open an embassy in Delhi," the statement said.

In May 1947, a chargé d'affaires was appointed. The first ambassador, Eugène Prince de Ligne, arrived in Delhi in September, 1947, it said.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations several high-level visits have taken place between the two nations which "served as a catalyst" to further enhance the already existing "cordial ties", the statement said.

The Belgian Royal family has traditionally led economic delegations to India. In 2017, the King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium, also had paid a State visit to India to commemorate 70 years of diplomatic ties, it added.

