Azamgarh (UP), Mar 24 (PTI) A case has been registered against Samajwadi Party candidate for Lok Sabha polls Dharmendra Yadav for alleged violation of the model code of conduct for elections in Azamgarh district, a police official said on Sunday.

While travelling in Mehnagar assembly constituency of the district on March 22, Yadav's motorcade had more vehicles than those permitted by the Election Commission, the official claimed.

Also Read | Article 370 Prevented Progressive Laws From Being Extended to Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, Says EAM S Jaishankar.

Superintendent of Police (city) Shailendra Lal said that according to the guidelines of the Election Commission, after the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct, not more than 10 vehicles can run in the convoy of candidates.

There were more than 42 vehicles in Yadav's convoy, he said, adding a case was registered against him at Mehnagar police station on March 22.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Shocker: Woman Drowns in Pool During Her Mother’s Birthday Party at Resort Near Muttukadu, Declared Dead at Hospital; Case Registered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)