New Delhi [India], May 19 (ANI): Sri Lanka's High Commissioner to India Milinda Moragoda on Thursday met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss the present crisis in the island country and requested India's assistance in garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka.

"The discussion particularly focused on the present economic crisis in Sri Lanka, and the High Commissioner thanked the National Security Advisor for the support that is extended by the Government of India to Sri Lanka to manage the situation," the Sri Lankan High Commission's statement said.

Also Read | Senior BJP Leader & Prime Minister @narendramodi Will Inaugurate the Meeting of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

The statement further said, "In this context, High Commissioner Moragoda requested India's assistance in garnering international support for the economic recovery in Sri Lanka, to which the National Security Advisor responded positively." During their discussion, a comprehensive review of the status of the bilateral relationship was carried out and priority areas for future cooperation were deliberated upon.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy National Security Advisor Vikram Misri and the Deputy High Commissioner of Sri Lanka in New Delhi Niluka Kadurugamuwa.

Also Read | Supreme Court Lifts Stay on Delhi High Court Order on Guidelines Relating to Feeding of Stray Dogs.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens, resulting in massive protests which culminated in the resignation of former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa last week. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)