Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 22 (ANI): Four Indian fishermen from Rameswaram were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Tuesday.

While some of these fishermen were fishing in the Gulf of Mannar between Dhanushkodi and Thalaimannar, the Sri Lankan Navy arrived in the area and seized the motorboat IND-TN-10-MM-1072 owned by M Muniyasamy from Rameswaram and the four fishermen.

The four fishermen named Thangaraj (40), T. Lingam (59), Selvam (50) and Irulandi (50) from Veppangulam, all of whom were from Rameswaram, were arrested for fishing across the border.

They are being taken to the Mannar Navy camp for questioning. This has caused unrest among the fishermen from Rameswaram.

The sea worker's union state secretary, CR Senthilvel, speaking to ANI, said that our navy failed to protect our fishermen.

"Our 4 fishermen from Rameshwaram who went for fishing were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy, and even one of their boat were captured. Our fishermen were fishing in the Indian borders near Dhanushkodi. The question is whether our Indian Military is doing security work in this region. Our Indian Navy failed to protect our fishermen. Indian government is simply watching the arrest of our fishermen by the Sri Lankan navy, which too coming into our borders. This has been usual. These regional fishermen's livelihoods were hugely affected. Indian government should interfere in this," said Senthilvel.

Earlier, on July 13, seven Indian fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy allegedly fishing across the maritime border between the two countries, Rameswaram Fishermen Association said.

As per the association, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended the crew of the fishing boat 'IND-TN-10-MM-746', belonging to V Isaac Paul of Rameswaram's Thangachimadam, on charges of crossing the international maritime boundary.

The arrested fishermen, identified as P Tuthar (40) of Thangachimadam Raja Nagar, P Edison (51) of Thangachimadam Walasai Street, Shanmugam (50) of Rameswaram TSM Nagar, Sakthivel (47), Jagadish (48), Dalvin Raj (46), and Anbazhagan of Manthope, were taken to Kankesanthurai port in Sri Lanka for investigation.

According to Rameswaram Fishermen Association, a total of 456 fishing boats had ventured into the sea on Saturday after obtaining permits from the Rameswaram fishing port. (ANI)

