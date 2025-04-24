New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) A new exhibition at the National Crafts Museum and Hastakala Academy here explores ancient Indian craft traditions through a contemporary lens.

Organised by Craftroots and the Fashion Design Council of India (FDCI), "Srijan - The Birth of a Craft" brings together textile, fashion, craft, and art.

Curated by Sunil Sethi, each installation within "Shrijan" metaphorically narrates the journey of craftsmanship - expressing creation, growth, emotion, and existence.

From "Womb & Woes" to "Mashru Metamorphosis", installations reimagine traditions through contemporary eyes, crafted by artisans using time-honoured techniques and materials.

“Together, the rich cultural significance of India is embedded in its ancient relics, each depicting stories of heritage and craftsmanship. Gujarat, a state brimming with vibrancy and liveliness, pays homage to classic hand embroideries, techniques, and crafts that embody modesty. These art installations visually narrate the intricate labour and love involved in the creation of each piece, reflecting a metamorphic exquisiteness in contemporary form,” Sunil Sethi, chairman of FDCI, said in a statement.

Talking about the art installation, Anar Patel, founder of Craftroots, said that they have been painstakingly created to represent "how the craft was born, blossomed, experienced the beauty of emotions, and metamorphosed into an avatar of its own story".

“Every art piece of 'Srijan' symbolises the idea of life that resonates with the mother's emotions and happiness, When a child is born. The concept fuels the marks of life defining the force of cosmic energy. All the art installations narrate a tale of modest vision in today's era. As seen, Shrijan- The Birth of a Craft is a captivating blend of connection and harmony, symbolizing a collective of emotional expressions in various forms,” Patel said.

The exhibition will run till the end of May.

