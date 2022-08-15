Srinagar [India], August 15 (ANI): Injuries proved fatal for Police constable Sarfaraz Ahmad who succumbed to his wounds on Monday after he was injured in an encounter that broke out in the Nowhatta area of Srinagar last night.

"Police personnel namely Ct Sarfaraz Ahmad R/O Batote Ramban who was injured yesterday during an anti-terrorist operation, succumbed to his injuries and attained martyrdom," tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Earlier, the officials seized the vehicle (scooter) used by two terrorists of the terror outfit LeT from the incident site.

"Vehicle (scooter) used by two #terrorists of #terror outfit LeT seized from the incident site. Besides, one Ak-74 rifle and two grenades have been recovered. Search still going on," tweeted the Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The officials informed about Ahmad's injuries during the combat and said, "In the ongoing encounter, one police personnel namely Constable Sarfaraz Ahmad, resident of Batote Ramban got injured. He was evacuated to hospital for treatment. One terrorist also got injured. Search still going on. Further details shall follow."

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

