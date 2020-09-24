Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 23 (ANI): Rayees Ahmad, a youth in Srinagar, has started a homemade tiffin service to provide healthy and hygienic food to all.

The company named Tiffin Aao, which was set up last year, has become popular among people from different walks of life, including doctors, lawyers, students.

Also Read | What is MSP? How Is It Calculated to Ensure Fair Remunerative Price For Farmers?.

Speaking to ANI, Rayees Ahmed, the owner of the start-up said, "We resumed our service almost one month back after COVID-19 lockdown. I have five people in my team. I feel happy when the startup helps my employees to earn money for themselves and their families.'

"Till now we have got a good response. People have loved our services. Doctors, lawyers, bankers, students and other people order food from here. We hope to do better in days to come," he informed.

Also Read | BDC Member Bhupinder Singh Shot Dead by Militants in Budgam, Says Jammu & Kashmir Police.

On meeting COVID-19 guidelines, he said, "We serve food in biodegradable sugarcane boxes that can be put in microwave ovens for heating food. We also wear PPE kits and do zero-contact deliveries."

Khalid Ahmed, an employee said, "I was not getting a job due to lockdown. After seeing an advertisement, I came here. They asked me to join after giving my introduction."

Praising the service of Tiffin Aao, Ghulam Hassan, a customer said, "The company started last year. They provide good service with great hygiene. They make food like home. I like the food they serve." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)