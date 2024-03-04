New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI) The Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Chhattisgarh-based Rungta Education Foundation to provide 50 free seats in quality higher technical education to the wards of serving or retired SSB personnel as well as those who sacrificed their lives on line of duty.

As per the agreement, the institute will offer free seats to the wards of those who lost their lives during duty and serving or retired SSB personnel, where admission fees and all academic fees are waived.

The institution has agreed to provide a discount of 50 per cent on hostel and boarding charges. The institution offers such discounts in courses like B. Tech, M.Tech, MBA, MCA B.Sc, M.Sc and MSW to the wards of SSB personnel at affordable and concessional fees.

The MoU was signed by Pradeep Kumar Gupta, Inspector General (Admn) of the SSB and Santosh Rungta, Chairman of the Rungta Education Foundation, Chhattisgarh.

Rungta Education Foundation is located in Bhilai, in Chhattisgarh's Durg district. The institute provides technical and professional degrees in various fields.

On this occasion, Daljit Singh Chawdhary, IPS, Director General, SSB, expressed happiness in his address and said that "we are taking a very important step towards securing the future of SSB children of SSB personnel in collaboration with the Rungta Education Foundation."

"It's a matter of great pleasure for us as our force's children would get admission to technical education. Rungta Education Institute has agreed to give 50 free seats to SSB wards as per the agreement between the force and the institute. We have informed our force personnel to take admission in the institute and make their future better," the SSB Director General told ANI.

This MoU was viewed by all the establishments of the force through video conference and through the YouTube channel of Sashastra Seema Bal.

On February 23, the SSB also signed a MoU with the Bengaluru-based United World Academy, offering world-class, affordable education for children of its serving and retired personnel. The objective of the agreement was to provide high-quality education to the wards of the personnel who lost their lives while performing their duty and serving or retired SSB personnel.

The SSB is one of India's Central Armed Police Forces under the Ministry of Home Affairs, primarily tasked with the responsibility of guarding India's international borders with Nepal and Bhutan.

Established in 1963, the SSB is currently guarding 1751 km of India-Nepal and 699 km of India-Bhutan borders. The primary role of the SSB is to safeguard the security of the assigned international borders (Nepal and Bhutan) of India and promote a sense of security amongst the people living in border regions. (ANI)

