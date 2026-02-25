Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur Amod Nagpure, IPS, on Wednesday, chaired an Ops-cum-Crime Review Meeting at District Police Lines (DPL) Udhampur to comprehensively review the crime scenario, operational preparedness and overall police functioning in the district.

The meeting was attended by Additional SP Udhampur, SDPOs, DySPs, DySP (Prosecution), Prosecution Officers, SHOs and In-charge Police Posts.

During the meeting, a detailed assessment of crime disposal was undertaken with special focus on quality investigation and time-bound completion of cases within the stipulated 60/90 days. NDPS cases, property-related offences, absconders, history-sheeters and other pending investigations were thoroughly reviewed, with clear directions to minimize pendency and ensure speedy justice to victims.

SSP Udhampur also reiterated a strict zero-tolerance policy against drugs and indiscipline, directing firm and sustained action against drug peddlers and organized criminal elements.

Progress under CCTNS (Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems), e-Sakshya, e-summons and mandatory utilization of FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) services as envisaged under BNSS (Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita) provisions was also reviewed with instructions for strict compliance.

The SSP emphasized that professional, transparent and citizen-centric policing remains essential to maintain peace, security and public confidence across the district.

The meeting underscored the Udhampur Police's commitment to efficient crime management, technological integration and ensuring timely justice delivery to maintain law and order in the district. (ANI)

