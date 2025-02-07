New Delhi, Feb 7 (PTI) A prominent college and a school in Delhi received bomb threats over email on Friday, prompting police to deploy explosive disposal units and dog squads to comb the premises, officials said.

The threat emails were sent to St Stephen's College, a constituent of the Delhi University, and the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar.

"At 7:42 am, St Stephen's College received a bomb threat via email. Our bomb and dog squads are on the ground, checking the entire premises," a senior police officer said.

An officer in the East Delhi district said officials of the Ahlcon International School in Mayur Vihar Phase-1 informed the police around 6:40 am that they had received an email regarding a bomb on the premises.

Teams are checking the premises, the officer added.

