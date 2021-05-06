Chennai, May 6 (PTI) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister-designate and DMK president M K Stalin on Thursday condoled the death of Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) leader Ajit Singh, who passed away at a Gurgaon hospital battling Covid-19.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Ajit Singh, former Union Minister and president, Rashtriya Lok Dal," Stalin tweeted.

"On behalf of Tamil Nadu, I convey our condolences to Jayant Chaudhary (Singh's son), other family members and party cadres mourning the demise," he added.

The 82 year-old Singh, son of former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh, was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 20, the family said in a statement.

"Chaudhary Ajit Singh ji was diagnosed as COVID+ on the 20th April. He battled his condition till the very end and breathed his last today morning, the 6th of May, 2021," Jayant Chaudhary tweeted.

