Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 21 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Tourism Chief RS Bali on Monday emphasized the commitment of the present government towards the welfare of employees during his participation in the state-level foundation day ceremony of the Employees Federation.

Addressing the audience at the auditorium of Tanda Medical College on Monday, RS Bali declared that the government is employee-friendly, ensuring decisions are made with the paramount interest of the employees in mind.

Also Read | Air Pollution in Mumbai: 584 KM of Roads Being Washed to Control Dust; AQI at 117.

In a historic move within a month of the new government's formation, RS Bali announced the decision to provide old pension benefits to government employees, benefiting approximately one lakh thirty-six thousand employees.

Speaking on the matter, RS Bali highlighted that under the National Pension System (NPS), an amount of Rs 8,000 crore is awaiting return to the state, and the proposal for the same has been approved by the Cabinet.

Also Read | Dog Attack in Chhattisgarh: Stray Dogs Pounce on Toddler While She Plays Outside Her Home in Raipur.

Acknowledging the invaluable contribution of employees to the development of Himachal Pradesh, RS Bali asserted that effective measures are being taken to recognise employees as the backbone of the government.

He emphasised the need to adapt the concept of development to current realities, urging employees to play a creative role in making Himachal a leader in national standards for education, health, electricity, drinking water, and other sectors.

RS Bali reassured the audience that the present government is dedicated to fulfilling all its promises. Under the guidance of top leadership, the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is diligently addressing the issues faced by the common people, with a commitment to the phased fulfillment of employee demands.

During the event, RS Bali approved funds for the repair of employee welfare buildings, allocating two lakh rupees for Dharamshala, one lakh rupees for Kangra, and one lakh rupees for Tanda in Nagrota Bagban.

President of the Non-Gazetted Federation, Pradeep Thakur, expressed gratitude for the restoration of old pension benefits and brought attention to the ongoing issues faced by employees.

The event was attended by former MLA Surendra Kaku, former NGO President SS Jogta, Principal of Tanda Medical College Dr Bhanu Awasthi, Congress Committee members, State Senior Vice President of Non-Gazetted Employees Federation Saurav Vaidya, Vice President Ashok Thakur, General Secretary Bharat Sharma, and various district presidents and employees from Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)