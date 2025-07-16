New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Communist Party of India (CPI) General Secretary D Raja condemned the death of a 20-year-old student in Balasore's college, after she succumbed to her injuries following a self-immolation bid and demanded strong action against the authorities and people responsible for the incident.

Speaking to ANI, Raja termed the incident "shocking".

Also Read | Weather Forecast Today, July 16: Check Weather Updates, Rain Predictions for Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Shimla and Kolkata.

"It is a very shocking incident. What is happening with the women across the nation, particularly in Odisha? How could such a heinous crime take place after repeated appeals made by the student? The authority and govt did not take any action? Our party condemns this and demands that the authorities must be made accountable for such crimes. The state government should take responsibility. How are they treating our female students in universities? We demand strong action against the authorities and people responsible for the incident," the CPI leader said.

On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Manan Kumar Mishra alleged that the opposition is engaging in politics over it.

Also Read | India Urges Bangladesh Not to Demolish Satyajit Ray's Ancestral Home; Offers Help to Preserve It.

"This incident is very unfortunate, but it is also very sad that the opposition is doing politics on it. The police have taken action and the reasons for the incident are being investigated. The Principal and the professor has been arrested. Such incidents happen every day in West Bengal, but the opposition remains silent on these," Mishra said.

Meanwhile, eight Opposition political parties, including the Congress, on Tuesday unitedly called for 'Odisha Bandh' on July 17 over the death of a 20-year-old girl student from Balasore, demanding the resignation of the State Higher Education Minister and a judicial investigation.

"Joint opposition has resolved that Odisha will be closed on 17th July," CPI(M) leader Suresh Panigrahi told ANI."

The 20-year-old student had allegedly faced prolonged sexual harassment by the Head of Department (HoD) at Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College in Balasore. Despite filing a formal complaint and seeking help from the college principal, her grievances reportedly went unheard, leading her to take the extreme step on campus last Saturday.

She was initially admitted to the Balasore district hospital and later referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, where she succumbed to her burn injuries on Monday, hospital authorities said.

In connection with the case, Fakir Mohan College's HoD, Samira Kumar Sahu, and Principal, Dilip Ghose, have been arrested. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)