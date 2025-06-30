Shimla (Himachal) [India], June 30 (ANI): In a bid to raise awareness against drug abuse, the Himachal Pradesh Police Department organised the 12th State Police Half Marathon in Shimla, an official statement said.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday felicitated the winners of the marathon, which featured participation in men's, women's, and senior citizens' categories.

Also Read | 'Misrepresented': Indian Mission in Indonesia Clarifies Defence Attache's Remarks on 'Loss of Rafale Aircraft' During Operation Sindoor.

Addressing the gathering on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed serious concern over the involvement of government employees in drug-related activities. He said that strict action has already been taken against 80 government employees facing legal proceedings so far. He said even police personnel have been found involved in drug trafficking activities and added that the state government is considering amending the Police Manual to ensure greater accountability within the force, the release added.

The Chief Minister said that the government is preparing to launch a large-scale anti-drug campaign in the near future. "Mapping is being conducted at the panchayat ward level to facilitate targeted intervention," he stated.

Also Read | Europe Swelters as Early Summer Heat Breaks Records.

The government is also forming a Special Task Force to clamp down on drug trafficking and recruitment process is already underway.

Additionally, 500 new posts will be filled in the Police department to strengthen enforcement efforts, he added.

"Youth are the future of our nation, and protecting them from the menace of drugs is a collective responsibility," said the Chief Minister, reiterating the government's policy of zero tolerance towards drug abuse.

The CM stated that the state is working on a two-pronged strategy, strict enforcement and a sensitive approach towards victims. The present government has implemented the PIT-NDPS Act, which was not enforced during the previous BJP government's five-year tenure. Under this Act, 40 detention orders have been approved, 36 of which were issued this year. The government has also demolished properties belonging to seven drug peddlers and is actively pursuing action against others, he added.

Furthermore, CM Sukhu said the state has passed the HP Anti-Drugs Act, which distinguishes between offenders and victims.

The law adopts a rehabilitative approach towards drug users, aiming to bring them back into the mainstream of society. He urged parents to maintain open communication with their children and educate them about the harmful effects of drugs. He called upon all sections of society to actively participate in the anti-drug campaign to safeguard the future of the youth, the statement said.

As part of the awareness drive, the Chief Minister also released a special song of 'Harmony of the Pines' dedicated to the anti-drug campaign.

MLA Harish Janartha, Mayor Surender Chauhan, Principal Media Advisor to the CM Naresh Chauhan, Additional Chief Secretary KK Pant, DGP Ashok Tiwari, senior police officers and other dignitaries were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)