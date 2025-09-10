Agartala (Tripura) [India], September 10 (ANI): A state Level Exhibition on New Criminal Laws (NCL) began on Wednesday, at the International Indoor Exhibition Centre, Hapania, Agartala.

The event, organised by the Government of Tripura, will run from September 10th to 14th, 2025, showcasing the transformative aspects of the recently introduced criminal justice reforms.

Chief Minister of Tripura, Dr Manik Saha, formally inaugurated the exhibition in the presence of DGP Tripura Police, Anurag & few senior police officers from Tripura police & other forces & dignitaries.

The exhibition features stalls from various departments, including the Police, State Forensic Science Laboratory (SFSL), Health, Prisons, and others, highlighting the positive changes introduced into the criminal justice system under the new legal framework.

These aspects have been effectively displayed through informative graffiti, flex printing, and interactive exhibits to raise public awareness.

Officials said the exhibition aims to foster a greater understanding among citizens regarding the progressive provisions of the new criminal laws and how they will enhance law enforcement and justice delivery in the state.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Saha stated that the present government is focusing special emphasis on infrastructure development, for which a total of Rs 7,000 crore has been allocated in the budget.

According to the Chief Minister's Office, financial sanction has been received for setting up two more one-stop centres in Kailashahar and Agartala, and the Social Welfare and Social Education Department is giving 14,575 Divyangjans a social allowance of Rs 2,000 per month.

CM Saha said this while virtually inaugurating 14 development projects and laying the foundation stone for five 100-seated Working Women's Hostels and a 50-seated Boys' Hostel of DIET at Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.

Today, projects worth about Rs 61 crore have been inaugurated and foundation stones laid.

He said that under the Poshan Abhiyan, about 11,130 smartphones have been provided to Anganwadi workers. The Poshan Tracker app will be installed on these mobile devices, providing information about daily activities. (ANI)

