Bengaluru, Oct 10 (PTI) The Karnataka High Court on Monday extended the stay on the government order for fresh exams to recruit 545 police sub-inspectors (PSI).

The stay was extended till October 19 when the court would continue to hear the petitions challenging it. A Division Bench also stated that the case would be "heard on priority."

After the recruitment scam broke out earlier this year, the government on April 29 annulled the exams and announced it would conduct re-exams.

Some candidates who were selected approached the Karnataka Administrative Tribunal (KAT) against this. The KAT had, however, dismissed their plea.

The candidates then approached the High Court against the KAT order stating that candidates who had passed genuinely should not be penalised for the scam involving some.

On September 28, the High Court had directed the government not to announce fresh exams. This interim order was extended today. A senior advocate representing the candidates could not attend court due to illness.

More than 30 people including some candidates, police officers including the turn ADGP (recruitment) Amrit Paul have been arrested in connection with the scam.

