Coimbatore, Nov 5 (PTI) The Tamil Nadu government is considering a ban on online gambling such as rummy games in view of recent suicides by some people allegedly addicted to these, Chief Minister K Palaniswami said on Thursday.

Steps were being taken to enforce the ban based on demands from several quarters and complaints about suicides, he told reporters at the airport here.

The government has already informed about this in the Madras High Court, he said.

Three people had allegedly died of suicide here in the last four days due to heavy loss in the onlinme rummy game.

Palaniswami will review the coronavirus situation and also development projects in nearby Nilgiris and Tirupur districts from Friday.

The PMK had recently urged the Central government to take immediate steps to prohibit all kinds of online gambling alleging it was highly addictive and several people, who lost their money have ended their lives.

