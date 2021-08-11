New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Civil Aviation Vijay Kumar Singh on Wednesday in a written reply to Rajya Sabha stated that the Central Government has taken several steps to overcome the operating cost for the Civil Aviation sector.

The route nationalisation in Indian Airspace in coordination with Indian Air Force (IAF) for efficient airspace management, shorter routes and lower fuel consumption, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate reduced to 5 pc from 18 per cent for domestic Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services, the minister informed the Rajya Sabha.

Also Read | UPSSSC PET Exam 2021 Update: UP Subordinate Services Selection Commission Postpones Exam For Four Days; Examination on August 24.

I"As of date, exclusive air-links or Air-Bubbles have been established with 28 countries with the objective of restarting international passenger services while regular international flights remain suspended due to COVID-19. We are providing airport infrastructure through the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the private operators.

The minister stated that there is a calibrated increase of domestic aviation and the ministry is stipulating fare-band for the airlines. The Promotion of private investments are being done in existing and new airports through the PPP route," he added.

Also Read | Delta Variant of COVID-19 Drives Fake Vax Certificates on Telegram.

MoS further stated that the government is providing support to airlines through various policy measures. A conducive aircraft leasing and financing environment has been enabled. The benefits under Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) 3.0 have been extended to the civil aviation sector. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)