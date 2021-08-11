Lucknow, August 11: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) on Wednesday deferred the preliminary eligibility test (PET) for four days. The UPSSSC PET exam 2021 is now scheduled to be conducted on August 24, 2021, instead of August 20. The exam will be held in two shifts. In the morning shift, the exam will be conducted between 10 am to 12 pm, and in the evening shift, the timings are 3 pm to 5 pm.

Around 20 lakh candidates are likely to appear for the exam. The UPSSSC PET 2021 is reportedly postponed due to administrative reasons. The admit card for the exam is expected to be released soon. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website of the commission - upsssc.gov.in. The exam will be conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. UPCET 2021 Registration Deadline Extended, Students Can Now Apply Up To July 15 on Official Website upcet.nta.nic.in.

“The Commission will conduct the UP PET 2021 examination on August 24, 2021 (Tuesday) in two shifts. It has been decided to conduct the first shift from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM and the second shift from 03:00 PM to 05:00 PM,” the official notification reads. IGNOU July 2021 Session Registration Date Extended Till August 16; Candidates Can Apply Online At Official Website ignou.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to check the official website for any information regarding the exam. Notably, candidates should carry the hard copy of their admit card to the examination centre along with their ID proof. The objective of the exam is to replace the preliminary exam for all Group C recruitments.

