Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], April 13 (ANI): Steps have been taken to provide relief to people from heat during campaigning and voting for Lok Sabha polls, said Congress leader Ganesh Prasad on Saturday.

In India, the election campaign and voting process will be completed amid extreme heat waves for the next two months. One of those states is Karnataka where the temperature is quite high even in the second week of April.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident: Five Killed, Four Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Gorge in Doda As Driver Loses Control (See Pic).

Amidst heat waves, leaders have to do election campaigns, rallies and road shows and the public also attends the same in different cities.

To give relief to the public from the heat waves, arrangements are being made to provide drinking water, buttermilk etc. on the rally grounds.

Also Read | Fresh Violence in Manipur: Two Killed During Heavy Exchange of Firing at Tri-Junction of Imphal East.

Addressing the same issue, Karnataka Congress MLA H.M. Ganesh Prasad spoke to ANI, "All measures are taken to give relief to the public from the heat and political parties are making arrangements all including drinking water and other things."

"At the party level, we are arranging tents for people coming to attend public rallies. We are providing water and buttermilk. Right now, heat is increasing every day," he added.

Karnataka government's PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi, referring to the scorching heat, said that the Election Commission or the government should make arrangements for free drinking water and other beverages for the public and voters during the elections time.

"We must provide water to people. Water and buttermilk must be made free. Leaders also have to face the heat wave while carrying out election campaigns," he added.

Notably, Karnataka, with 28 Lok Sabha seats, will vote in two phases on April 26 and May 7.

In the 2019 elections, the Congress and JD-S alliance suffered a significant defeat, with the BJP securing a record 25 seats.

The upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases, beginning on April 19, with the vote count scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)