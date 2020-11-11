New Delhi [India], November 11 (ANI): With strict laws in place, stern action will be taken against anyone found bursting or selling crackers in the national capital, said Delhi Police Commissioner, SN Shrivastava on Wednesday.

Speaking to ANI, the Delhi Police Commissioner said, "In view of pollution, the use or sale of crackers is banned (in Delhi). With strict laws in place, strict action will be taken against anyone found bursting or selling crackers. Teams have been formed in every police district and they inspect their respective areas."

"All licenses, that were issued, have been suspended. There can be no sale or use of crackers till 30th November. Patrolling parties have been directed to develop intelligence wherever sale or use of firecrackers is taking place. Strict action will be taken against offenders," he reiterated.

The Delhi Police Commissioner added that the public if they get information on sale or use of firecrackers anywhere, they should inform the Police Command Centre on 112 and the enforcement teams will reach the spot immediately and initiate strict action.

The national capital continues to reel under pollution as the Air Quality Index (AQI) remains in the "severe" category in various places here.

Ahead of Diwali, several states and Union Territory (UT) governments have decided to impose a ban on firecrackers and its sale.

Delhi Police has said that all licences issued for the sale of firecrackers in the national capital have been suspended and further action will be taken on National Green Tribunal's (NGT) directions.

With rising COVID-19 cases and air pollution levels, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 5 announced a ban on firecrackers in the national capital ahead of Diwali till November 30. (ANI)

