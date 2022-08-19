Dehradun, Aug 19 (PTI) The Special Task Force investigating the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case was on Friday assigned the task of probing alleged irregularities in two more examinations held in the state.

The STF has also been asked to investigate irregularities in the examinations held for secretariat security guards and junior assistants (judiciary), Uttarakhand DGP Ashok Kumar said.

Also Read | Ola Ordered To Pay Rs 95,000 Compensation for Overcharging Hyderabad Customer.

The STF has also been asked to re-examine cases registered in connection with use of unfair means with the help of bluetooth technology in the examinations held for forest guards in 2020, he said.

The STF has arrested 19 accused so far in connection with its ongoing probe into the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission paper leak case of December 2021.

Also Read | Om Birla to Lead Indian Parliamentary Delegation at 65th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference in Canada.

Rs 12-15 lakh were taken from each candidate in exchange for a solved question paper, STF SSP Ajai Singh said.

The graduation level exams were conducted by SSSC on December 4 and 5 last year in three sittings for which 1,60,000 candidates had appeared, of which 916 had qualified.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)