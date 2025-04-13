Guna (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): A clash broke out during the Hanuman Jayanti procession in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, when the procession was passing near Colonelganj Mosque. According to the police, stone-pelting occurred following the exchange of slogans between members of two communities.

Superintendent Police (SP) Sanjeev Kumar Sinha said that a few people were injured in the incident and the situation is under control.

Speaking to ANI, Sinha said on Saturday, "The procession was passing near Colonelganj Mosque during which slogans were raised among the two communities. We got to know that stone pelting also took place, in which some people have been injured. Force was immediately sent as soon as the information was received. The situation was brought under control within 15-20 minutes."

He further added, "Miscreants have been identified on the basis of video footage. The situation is normal. We appeal to the people not to pay attention to rumours."

In a recent development, Guna District Magistrate Kishore Kumar Kanyal also confirmed that the situation has been normalised and is being closely monitored.

"The situation is completely under control now. We got to know that 2-3 people have been injured. We are monitoring from the control room. Do not pay attention to any kind of rumours. The police have registered an FIR against 4 people," Kanyal told ANI.

Hanuman Jayanti or Hanuman Janmotsav celebrates the birth of Lord Hanuman, an ardent devotee of Lord Ram.

Hanuman Jayanti marks the birth of Lord Hanuman and is observed on the day of the full moon in the Hindu month of Chaitra, which occurs in March or April. It also goes by the name Chaitra Poornima.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world fast and offer puja to the deity. They also chant Hanuman Mantras to form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman.

The festivities are marked by colourful processions, cultural performances and the sharing of prasad. On this auspicious occasion, devotees across the world keep fast and offer puja to the deity. Devotees chant Hanuman Mantras to appease Sankatmochan and form a deeper connection with Lord Hanuman. (ANI)

