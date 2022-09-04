Bulandshahr (UP), Sep 4 (PTI) Stones were pelted at a police team when it visited Khanpur village here following a complaint of an alleged assault on a woman by her husband and in-laws, police said.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police alleging assault on her by her husband, brother-in-law and mother-in-law, they said.

A case was registered and a police team went to the village on Saturday to nab the accused, Circle Officer Vandana Sharma said.

However, the accused pelted stones at the policemen and also misbehaved with them.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)