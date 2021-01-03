East Midnapur (West Bengal) [India], January 3 (ANI): Union Minister and BJP leader Babul Supriyo on Saturday attacked the Trinamool Congress and said a storm is approaching that will blow away the ruling party in the state.

Addressing a rally at Mahishadal, he urged leaders who had joined the BJP from Trinamool Congres to work hard together as a family.

"TMC is a bad company. A storm is approaching that will blow TMC completely. I urge all who joined us from TMC to work hard together as a family," he said.

He also took a jibe at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

"Didi (Mamata), you have done an only good thing is painting the Alipur Jail with blue-white colour. After some time all of your workers will be inside there."

Some Trinamool Congress leaders including a member of East Midnapur Zilla Parishad and Trinamool Youth Congress (TMYC) East Midnapur Vice President joined the BJP at the rally.

Former Chairperson of Contai Municipality, Soumendu Adhikari had joined BJP in presence of his brother Suvendu Adhikari at 'BJP Yogdaan Mela' at Contai Dormitory ground in East Midnapore on Friday.

Suvendu Adhikari had joined the BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah at a rally in Midnapore on December 19.

West Bengal is scheduled to go to the polls this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)