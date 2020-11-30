Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita visited State Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah who was attacked on Sunday and said the police have been ordered to conduct an unbiased investigation and take strict action against the accused.

Sucharita said at a press meet on Monday that she has visited the minister at his residence along with state DGP Gautam Sawang. "We strongly condemn this attack. The case will be investigated in an unbiased manner and action will be taken against the culprits. The minister always moves in the public. Attack on such person is painful," she said.

"Our govt led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy will not spare the culprits. There is information that the attacker is a TDP sympathizer and is a polling agent for that party. We have ordered an all-round investigation into the matter. The police will reveal all information to media once the investigation is complete," she said. (ANI)

