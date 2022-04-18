New Delhi, Apr 18 (PTI) The AAP on Monday said those involved in the violence during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the national capital should be given the "strictest punishment" and Union Home Minister Amit Shah should take steps to improve the law and order situation in the city.

Replying to a question at a press conference, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the law and order situation in the national capital is not good. The Delhi Police functions under the Union Home Ministry.

In the backdrop of recent incidents of communal violence in other parts of the country, the senior AAP leader also said the BJP should ensure that the law and order situation was improved in all the states under its rule.

Asked about the BJP's allegation that one of the accused in the Jahangirpuri violence was associated with the AAP, Jain said, "I think he must be linked to the BJP since the BJP knows what's the inside story."

In the same vein, the AAP leader, "What I am saying is that no matter which party he is associated with, he should be given the strictest punishment, double punishment."

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta had on Sunday alleged that the violence in Jahangirpuri was the result of the AAP government aiding illegal stay of Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants.

The BJP leader had also alleged that one of the arrested accused in the violence was an AAP activist.

"Law and order situation is not good in Delhi," Jain said.

"Ask home minister, under whom the (Delhi) police comes, why he is not improving the law and order situation," the AAP leader added.

He said there was a need to improve law and order situation in Delhi.

"Not just in Delhi, the BJP should improve the law and order situation in all the states it is ruling," he said.

Eight police personnel and a local were injured in stone-pelting and arson after clashes broke out between two communities in Jahangirpuri during a Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday evening. Some vehicles were also torched.

Earlier on Monday, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana said 23 people from both the communities have been arrested so far in connection with the Jahangirpuri violence, and refuted claims that attempts were made to hoist saffron flags at a mosque during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on Saturday.

During a media briefing, Asthana asserted that those involved in the violent clashes will not be spared irrespective of class, creed or religion.

The AAP had on Sunday alleged that the BJP was behind the violence.

In a statement, the party said it celebrated Hanuman Jayanti and took out a procession in Greater Kailash which saw "heartwarming" interfaith bonding and respect.

The Delhi government also organised recitation of Sundarkand in the Gole Market area later in the day on Saturday, the party said.

"Why is it that such violence doesn't take place in AAP's events and only happens when BJP organises it?" it asked.

