Jammu, Jun 15 (PTI) Asserting that strong border areas protect the country's core and act as a first line of defence, Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday said that his administration ensured massive infrastructure development in the border areas in the past five years.

He said the administration implemented the inclusive development plan on the ground which has benefited people from all regions and all sections of the society in the Union Territory.

He was speaking at a function after laying the foundation stone of an auditorium and upgradation work for a Government Higher Secondary School in the Gurha Slathia area of the Samba district.

"When I visited Gurha Slathia in February this year, the youth here requested a big auditorium of 500 person capacity. I assured them we would move forward with the project, with me securing 50 per cent of the funds and the local MLA providing the remaining half," he said.

However, Sinha said he realised that it would require a huge amount of money and such an arrangement may not work because the budget has gone to the government and was not sure whether it will be approved in the budget session.

"So, I needed to find another way to fulfil this promise. I asked for help...I am hopeful that the work on the auditorium will be completed in one year. The Government Higher Secondary School will also be made technologically advanced," he said.

The Lt Governor also announced a sports facility at Gurha Slathia to be financed through charity.

"I am happy to see a big dream is being realised today. We must remember that education shapes a region's destiny and drives inclusive development and stability. Therefore, we must focus on educational infrastructure for economic growth and entrepreneurial ventures," he said.

Sinha highlighted major transformative initiatives aligned with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, that have brought a new revolution in school and higher education across Jammu and Kashmir.

"There are numerous examples in the world that show that a particular region was transformed from a resource-scarce area into economic power within a matter of years and decades, largely due to massive investment in education and skill development of its young population," he said.

"We have also ensured equitable access to quality education in rural areas and thousands of out-of-school students were brought back to the classrooms," Sinha said.

He called upon the youth to take advantage of the new education and skilling initiatives to transform this Union Territory into a hub of innovation, and equity and ensure a brighter future for the society.

"Strong border areas protect the country's core and act as a first line of defence. In the past five years, border areas of Samba witnessed massive infrastructure upgradation. Fast-paced industrialization also fostered economic growth and integrated the local population into the national mainstream," he said.

The Lt Governor appealed to all the stakeholders to maintain the pace of development and work together with unity and collective strength and help the administration to build a better present and future of Jammu and Kashmir.

