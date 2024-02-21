Jabalpur, Feb 21 (PTI) Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday claimed a strong nexus exists among goons, police, and politicians in West Bengal, amid allegations of sexual abuse of women in Sandeshkhali.

Sandeshkhali in West Bengal's North 24-Parganas district has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing TMC strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion.

"A strong nexus exists among goons, police and politicians in West Bengal," Vijayvargiya told reporters after arriving in Jabalpur for a BJP meeting.

He demanded the imposition of the President's rule in West Bengal but clarified that it is his personal opinion and not that of the BJP.

He said those people who stage candlelight protests in Delhi for "small" incidents should visit Sandeshkhali and check whether democracy exists in West Bengal.

"The situation in Sandeshkhali is very shameful. The BJP government and PM Modi talk about matra vandana (worshipping women). On the other hand, women were sexually abused in the party office in the TMC-ruled West Bengal," said Vijayvargiya, who had earlier worked as the BJP general secretary in-charge of West Bengal.

The Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration and Development Minister also alleged that the rights of local people were violated in Sandeshkhali.

"Yesterday, Communist party leader Brinda Karat went there (Sandeshkhali) to meet women. Our leaders also went there to meet women. Local people have papers of land lease but land is not in their possession. They have a right to get foodgrains under the Pradhanmantri Anna Yojna, but they are not getting any ration," he alleged.

Vijayvargiya alleged corruption in the distribution of foodgrains, and when an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team went there for investigation, it was attacked.

"When BJP workers attempted to visit Sandeshkhali after the attack, all these things came to light," he claimed.

"I have been to Sandeshkhali four to five times. Later, the administration didn't allow me to go there. The name of (Shajahan) Sheikh has come up," he said.

He said a BJP divisional president was shot at in a temple and killed in Sandeshkhali but the police didn't arrest the attackers for a year.

"Later, when I staged a dharna, the police arrested him (Sheikh) as a formality by registering a complaint against unidentified persons. They were later acquitted for the benefit of the doubt, which clearly shows a nexus between goons, police, and politicians. There is no democracy there," alleged the BJP leader.

Queried why President's rule was not being imposed in West Bengal, Vijayvargiya said the BJP government follows rules and procedures.

A governor submits a report, following which the Centre takes a call, he said when asked about his demand.

"The BJP never used Article 356 (President's rule) to date as the party believes in democracy. But there is no democracy in West Bengal. This is my opinion that the President's rule be imposed in West Bengal. This is not the view of the BJP. If the governor gives a report on the (law and order) issue, the government will think over it," he added.

