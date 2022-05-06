Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday said that people from all parts of the state are joining the BJP, adding that a large number of people from Kolar and Mandya are showing their keen interest in joining the party.

He further said that strong young leadership is set to emerge in Mandya.

Also Read | Low Pressure Area Area Near Andaman and Nicobar Islands To Intensify Into Cyclonic Storm by May 8: IMD.

Bommai also said that a decision on holding a BJP convention in Mandya would be taken after discussing it with the party forum.

The Chief Minister was speaking to media persons after conveying his birthday wishes to former Chief Minister SM Krishna.

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Man Strangles Wife to Death With Her Dupatta After She Confronts Him About His Affair.

On being asked about leaders from other parties joining the BJP, Bommai street that people from all parts of the state are joining the BJP.

"Kolar and Mandya are especially seeing a big influx. They are being inducted in batches. People, especially the youth are showing keen interest to join BJP in Southern Karnataka. Strong young leadership is set to emerge in Mandya. A strong wave is seen in Mandya in favour of BJP," he said.

Later, the chief minister wished a healthy life for Krishna and sought his guidance for the welfare of the people of the state.

"I wish to get his guidance for the government and the people of Karnataka," Bommai said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)