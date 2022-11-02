Chandigarh, Nov 2 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday hit out at Bhagwant Mann on the stubble burning issue accusing his Punjab counterpart of instigating farmers and levelling false allegations against the Centre.

The Bharatiya Janata Party leader termed as unfortunate the statements being made by Mann on the stubble burning issue.

Khattar said that instead of finding a solution to stubble burning, Mann is doing politics of blame games and counter-accusation.

"Bhagwant Mann is instigating the farmers. Instead of levelling false allegations against the central government, he should chalk out a detailed strategy on stubble management", Khattar was quoted as saying in an official statement issued here.

Mann on Wednesday slammed the BJP-led Centre for "targeting" Punjab farmers for farm fires, alleging that the saffron party wanted to avenge the state growers for breaking its "arrogance" with a year-long stir against the now-repealed agri laws.

His statement came a day after the BJP targeted the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab over the rising number of stubble burning cases and asked it to wake up from its "deep slumber".

Further hitting out at the BJP for "defaming" the state farmers for pollution, Mann asked the Centre why it does not speak about surrounding areas like Haryana, wondering whether "Switzerland is settled" there.

Hitting back, Khattar said Punjab should follow Haryana's footsteps and incentivise farmers for stubble management.

He said the incidents of stubble burning in Haryana have come down by 25 per cent this year.

"So far in the year 2022, only 2,249 incidents of farm fires have been reported in Haryana, whereas in Punjab these incidents have increased by 20 per cent. So far, 21,500 such incidents have been reported in Punjab," he said.

Khattar said AAP leaders first announce freebies and then expect help from the central government to fulfil their "fake promises". "Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier blamed the farmers of Punjab and Haryana for the pollution in Delhi and now his entire blame game has shifted to Haryana only as his party has come to power in Punjab," said Khattar.

He said same is the case with the Yamuna in Delhi, in which pollution levels are so high that it has become like a drain.

"Instead of doing petty politics, the Aam Aadmi Party governments in Delhi and Punjab should do some work in public welfare," he said, launching a scathing attack. He said the incidents of stubble burning are monitored by satellite and there is no doubt that the Punjab government has "completely failed in farm fire management".

"The Mann-led government is blaming its failure on the central government which is very unfortunate. The stubble-burning issue has remained serious for many years, but Punjab is playing petty politics rather than finding a solution," he said.

Khattar said like Haryana, the Mann government should give incentives to the farmers and should not also depend on the central government or anyone else to resolve their issues. Meanwhile, Khattar said that like Haryana, Punjab should also make arrangements for stubble management. "A provision of giving an incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre has been made by the Haryana government to those who do not burn stubble," he said. Besides this, Rs 50 per quintal incentive amount and subsidy on straw management equipment are given to the farmers for making stubble bales. Farmers are being given a 50 per cent subsidy on equipment for crop residue management, he said. He said that if the farmer takes stubble bales to the ethanol plant in Karnal and Panipat, then he is given an incentive of Rs 2,000 per acre. "Furthermore, if a farmer takes stubble in Gaushalas, then an incentive amount of Rs 1,500 is given to them," the Haryana chief minister informed.

"Haryana is also giving cash rewards of up to Rs 10 lakh to the panchayat for not burning stubble in the red zone area. Last year, the government made a provision of Rs 216 crore for stubble management," Khattar said.

