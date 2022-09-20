New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A 20-year-old student allegedly killed herself by jumping off the college building in Central Delhi's Kamla Market area on Tuesday, police said.
The girl was a second-year BA Honours (Political Science) student, they said.
A suicide note was recovered from one of her pockets in which did not blame anybody, they said without divulging further details.
She was rushed to a nearby hospital where she was declared dead, a senior police officer said.
After post-mortem, the body was handed over to her family members, the officer added.
