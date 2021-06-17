By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], June 17 (ANI): Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court's in principle approval of the assessment the final marks of Class 12 students whose Board exams were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Thanks to the Supreme Court of India for recommending the policy and procedure of CBSE to prepare the results of class XII students! This policy has been adopted by CBSE after extensive consultation with all the stakeholders, which is in the interest of the students," Pokhriyal said.

The minister said that students who are not satisfied with their results under this process will be given an opportunity to appear in the examination to be conducted by Boards, when the if situation becomes conducive.

"Our government is committed to the interests and bright future of all the stakeholders related to education in every situation", the Union Minister tweeted.

Detailing the process of evaluating the final marks, the minister said "While computing the final result, the average of the three best theory marks of Class-10, 30 per cent weightage for Class-11 theory and 40 per cent weightage for Class-12 theory will be taken. Full marks of practical given to students", Pokhriyal said

Earlier in the day, Central Board of Secondary Examination (CBSE) submitted its evaluation criteria for awarding grades/marks for Class 12 exams before Supreme Court. The Board said it will evaluate class 12 students for theory based on 30 per cent marks from class 10 board, 30 pre cent from class 11 and 40 per cent from marks based on the performance in the unit, the mid term, and pre-board tests.

CBSE said that marks obtained by class 12 students in practical and internal assessment on an actual basis as uploaded by schools on CBSE Portal will be also considered in deciding final results.

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination(CISCE), however, said that it would consider the performance of students for the last six classes.

For Class 10 and 12, marks in the best of three from five papers in term exams will be considered. For Class 12, marks obtained in the unit, term and practical will be taken into account.

The Supreme Court has posted hearing on the matter for hearing on June 21. (ANI)

