Kannur/Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 12 (PTI): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday took on the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), a key partner of the Congress-led UDF in the State, over the Waqf Board issue asking it to make clear if it was a political party or a religious organisation.

A day after the Muslim League held a massive rally in Kozhikode to protest against the State government's move to allow the Public Service Commission (PSC) to make appointments to the Waqf Board, Vijayan alleged that the opposition party was trying to create misunderstanding in society on the matter.

The government has no doggedness on the issue, he said while inaugurating the CPI(M) district conference in Kannur.

Taking a dig at the Muslim League, Vijayan said if anyone is trying to act as a sole spokesperson of any religion, that cannot be accepted. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) State leadership sharpened its attack against the Muslim League over the issue by accusing it of trying to create communal conflict in Kerala. The CPI(M) alleged that the Muslim League was influenced by the ideas of Jama-at-e-Islami.

Referring to the Muslim League rally on Thursday in which certain leaders of the League allegedly made speeches to inject communal feelings among its cadres over the LDF government's stand on the Waqf Board appointments, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan said the developments revealed that IUML was a party based on religion and it was making dangerous moves in the State politics.

"Muslim League is led by ideas of Jama-at-e-Islami. What we witnessed in Kozhikode was the public statement that the Muslim League is a party based on religion. This move by the League is dangerous. It must refrain from such a move," Balakrishnan said. He alleged that the Muslim League leadership was trying to create panic in its ranks. Such moves would not succeed in Kerala, the CPI (M) leader said. The Muslim League held rally two days after the Vijayan succesfully held talks with leaders of influential Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama and assured them that a detailed discussion would be held before taking a final decision on the matter. Expressing satisfaction over the outcome of their meeting with the Chief Minister, the Samastha did not take part in Muslim League's protest held in Kozhikode on Thursday.

