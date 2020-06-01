India News | Subsidised Sale of Tirupati Laddus Gets Very Good Response in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 1 (PTI) There was tremendous response from devotees here to subsidised sales of the famous 'Tirupati laddu, the sacred prasadam of the Lord Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, with about 1.10 lakh pieces being sold since Sunday, an official said.

About 1.35 lakh laddus, priced at a subsidised Rs 25 each instead of the normal Rs 50, were made available at the information centre of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams here, of which 1.10 lakh had already been sold since sales began on Sunday, the official said here on Monday.

Entry of devotees to the more than 2,000-year old temple, that used to draw thousands from across the country every day during normal times, has been barred since March 25 to check the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

TTD then hit upon the idea of selling the laddus at subsidised prices in various places, including Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Chennai.

As part of the exercise, it commenced sale of laddus in Andhra Pradesh on May 25.

Many devotees expressed satisfaction at having received the prasad, but were disappointed at not being able to have darshan at the temple, while others decided to distribute the laddus free of cost, the official said.

He said the information centre was expected to receive laddus on Tuesday as well.

Various precautions to be taken due to COVID-19 like social distancing, ensuring that all wear masks, provision of sanitizers and wearing of gloves were being followed, he said.

