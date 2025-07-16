New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI): Under the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha's "Kalam Ko Salaam" campaign, a review meeting was held to pay tribute to Bharat Ratna, Missile Man, and former President Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam on his 10th death anniversary and to finalise preparations for the "Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" for promising minority youth. The event is being organised under the leadership of the BJP Minority Morcha National President, Jamal Siddiqui.

During the meeting, a 10-member working committee was constituted for the campaign. BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha In-Charge Dushyant Gautam, along with President Siddiqui, launched a QR code for participants to register for the award.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Shocker: Woman Accuses Muslim Gym Trainer of Inappropriate Touch During Exercise, Right-Wing Group Holds Protest in Jabalpur.

Speaking on the occasion, Jamal Siddiqui highlighted the achievements of Dr. Kalam, saying, "The aim of the 'Kalam Ko Salaam' campaign is to salute Dr. Kalam's contribution to India's development and to pay tribute to him. Indian Muslims can only reach the destination of success by sailing in Kalam's boat. The BJP respects all those who have risen above religion and caste to strengthen the nation."

He added that Dr. Kalam would always be remembered in the hearts of Indians as the "People's President" and the "Missile Man of India," and that he remains a true icon for the nation's youth.

Also Read | Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thinks He Is 'Raja', but He Will Be in Jail for Corruption, Claims Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

During the conclusion of the meeting, Dushyant Gautam said, "The Modi government has enhanced the dignity of the national flag. Those who claimed that abrogating Article 370 would lead to rivers of blood were firmly proven wrong by the public, the Parliament, and ground reality. The Modi government has shown that with political will, the right strategy, and people's trust, history can be changed--without shedding a single drop of blood."

He further stated, "No government has done as much to empower women as the Modi government.

Today, there is no field where women are not participating. Even the revenge for the Pahalgam attack was taken by Indian women. This is only possible under Modi's leadership. We are proud that under PM Modi, India is moving forward toward becoming a developed nation."

Jamal Siddiqui told the media that under the "Kalam Ko Salaam" campaign, the Minority Morcha will honour minority youth who have set inspiring examples in society through their innovation, exceptional skills, and entrepreneurial spirit. He added that interested minority youth entrepreneurs can apply for the "Dr. Kalam Startup Youth Award 2.0" through the official website of the BJP Minority Morcha -- https://minoritymorcha.bjp.org.

To make the nomination process easier, a QR code and web link have also been launched on the Morcha's social media platforms. Applicants can apply directly through the website or by scanning the QR code.

Key Dates:

• Registration opens: July 16

• Application window: July 16 - August 6

• Shortlisting: August 3 - August 6

• Invitation letters to selected participants: August 6 - August 9

• Award Ceremony: August 12 (International Youth Day) at the BJP Headquarters, New Delhi

The meeting was attended by the BJP National General Secretary and Minority Morcha In-Charge Dushyant Gautam, National President Jamal Siddiqui, national office bearers, executive committee members, state presidents, general secretaries, and media heads. The meeting was presided over by Siddiqui and conducted by Dr Aslam. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)