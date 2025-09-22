Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 22 (ANI): Rajya Sabha MP, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty fell victim to a sophisticated cyber scam. She filed an FIR with the Cyber Crime police against an unknown person who attempted to get her personal information through a phone call earlier this month.

As per the FIR, on September 5, she received a suspicious call from an individual claiming to be an employee of the telecommunications department.

The caller alleged that her mobile number wasn't linked to her Aadhaar card and falsely claimed that obscene videos were being circulated from her number, threatening to disconnect her mobile services by noon.

The caller, whose number appeared as "Telecom Dept" on Truecaller, used intimidation tactics to extract personal information from Murty.

The individual spoke rudely and became abusive when Murty refused to comply. Murty immediately cut the call and later filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Cyber Police on September 20.

Murty has requested legal action against the caller for attempting to fraudulently obtain her data and using threatening language. Probe is underway. (ANI)

