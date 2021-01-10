Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): The sugarcane department will chip in to help farmers under Mission Farmers Welfare and Mission Shakti rolled out by the government, according to the Uttar Pradesh government.

As per a press statement from the Uttar Pradesh government, with records in acreage, produce, crushing sugar, sugar production, mills circulation, ethanol and sanitizer production, sugarcane department is chipping in a big way towards welfare of farmers and in mission empowerment.

In line with these campaigns, the sugarcane department is training rural women to make sugarcane plants through the Bud Chip mode. Till date, officials informed, 812 women self-help groups have been formed in about 36 districts. 9117 women entrepreneurs have been trained in them. 3.51 crore seedlings have been arranged by women groups so far. These groups will earn Rs 10.53 crore from their sales.

It may be pointed out here that the Yogi Adityanath government has recently started two important missions: Mission Shakti starting from Sharadiya Navratri to Chaitra Navratri. The emphasis is on women's respect and self-reliance, the statement read.

It said, "On January 6, the government has likewise launched Mission Kisan Kalyan for the overall development of farming, increasing the income of farmers and making them happy. In this also, there is a clear instruction from the government that special importance should be given to women farmers for strengthening the Mission Shakti campaign, in order to recognise the labour of women in farming. The sugarcane bud chip mode also has this purpose."

In this mode, Sugarcane nursery can also be prepared in the home lawn or kitchen garden. That too with lesser seeds. Plantation of this formulated plant is more than 95 per cent. Planting directly in the field after harvesting wheat, paddy also saves time and cost. The produce is almost covered. If any plant is spoiled, then new plants can be replaced instead. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)