Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Tejasvi Surya Shetty wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah demanding National Investigation Agency (NIA) conduct probe in the Suhas Shetty murder case.

"In the past, the NIA had successfully uncovered PFI's role in such targeted killings and there is growing suspicion that similar forces might be involved in this case too. In view of this, I strongly urge the Union Ministry of Home Affairs to transfer the investigation of Suhas Shetty's murder to the NIA. A central agency inquiry will ensure a fair, transparent and thorough investigation and help bring those responsible to justice, " read the letter.

Earlier, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara informed that eight people have been arrested in connection with the Suhas Shetty murder case.He said the state government planned to form an anti-communal task force to ensure action against those who indulge in communal activities.

Addressing the media, Parameshwara said that the police have managed to deter the escalation of communal tension in the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts, which he suggested are known for drawing the nation's attention due to incidents rooted in communal tensions.

"Around eight people involved in the murder of Suhas Shetty have been arrested. For many years, the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have drawn the attention of the state and the nation due to incidents rooted in communal tensions. This time, too, after the incident, it was feared that communal tensions would resurface, but the police did not allow that to happen," Parameshwara told reporters in a press conference.

Suhas Shetty, the main accused in the Fazil murder case, was killed by a group of unidentified men in Mangaluru around 8:30 pm on Thursday, as per the Mangaluru Police Commissioner. (ANI)

