Chamoli, May 4: The portals of Badrinath Dham were opened on Sunday morning amid melodious tunes of the Army band and chants of Jai Badri Vishal by the devotees. Flower petals were showered on the devotees on the occasion. The devotional tunes were being played by a band of the Indian Army's Garhwal Rifles here. On the occasion, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati Maharaj said, "Today the whole country is happy. Devotees should come in large numbers to offer prayers at the Dham. Devotees experience spiritual bliss here."

The Char Dham Yatra 2025 officially began on April 30, with the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham opening on Akshaya Tritiya amid Vedic chants and rituals. On May 2, the doors of Kedarnath were opened. The Shri Badrinath temple was adorned with 40 quintals of flowers as the doors of Badrinath Dham were opened. Earlier on May 1, Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Deepam Seth and Additional Director General (ADG) V Murugeshan had arrived at the revered Shri Badrinath Dham and assessed preparations. Char Dham Yatra 2025: Gates of Shri Badrinath Dham, Shri Kedarnath Dham Temples To Open on May 4 and 2.

The senior officers had reviewed critical aspects, including security arrangements, traffic management, communication systems, and crowd control measures along the entire Yatra route. So far, over 22 lakh pilgrims have registered at the Rishikesh Transit Camp for the sacred journey. The Hindu pilgrimage Char Dham circuit consists of four sites: Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The River Yamuna originates from the Yamunotri Glacier in Uttarakhand. Pilgrimage season peaks in Uttarakhand for the Char Dham Yatra annually during the summers. Char Dham Yatra: DGP, ADG Review Arrangements at Badrinath Ahead of May 4 Temple Opening.

Portals of Badrinath Dham Opened for Devotees

Flower Petals Are Being Showered on the Devotees

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday asserted that the safe travel of the devotees at the Kedarnath Temple is the state government's top priority.

