New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): An injunction suit has been filed in Patiala House Court, seeking direction to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of former union minister Salman Khurshid's book for allegedly hurting the sentiments of a large section of society.

The suit has been filed by Hindu Sena President Vishnu Gupta through Advocate Akshay Aggarwal and Sushant Prakash seeking direction to stop the publication, circulation, and sale of the Book namely "Sunrise Over Ayodhya" over hurting the sentiments of Hindus.

It stated that a passage in the book on page number 113 Chapter 6 with the title "The Saffron Sky" reads "Sanatan Dharam and classical Hinduism known to sages and saints were being pushed aside by a robust version of Hindutva, by all standards a political version similar to the jihadist Islam of groups like ISIS and Boko Haram of recent years".

The petition alleged that this book launch event just before the upcoming assembly election in the State of Uttar Pradesh is a poor publicity stunt to polarize and gain the votes of the minorities in the state.

The petition seeks direction of prohibitory injunction in favour of the plaintiff (Vishnu Gupta) and against the defendants and their associates, agents, servants, etc. by prohibiting the defendants not to circulate, publish, distribute and sell the aforementioned book and also ban the book in the larger interest of the society and country.

Former union minister Salman Khurshid is embroiled in a controversy for "defaming and comparing Hinduism with terrorism" in his recent book "Sunrise Over Ayodhya: Nationhood in Our Times".

Khurshid's new book on the Ayodhya verdict was released last week. It explores the apex court's landmark judgment on the Ayodhya dispute. (ANI)

