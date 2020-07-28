Chandigarh, Jul 28 (PTI) Sultry weather conditions prevailed in Haryana and Punjab on Tuesday, with maximum temperatures hovering above normal, the Meteorological Department here said.

Hot and humid weather has prevailed in the region as monsoon has remained subdued for the past five days, it said.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a maximum temperature of 36 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

In Haryana, Hisar recorded a high of 38 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal. Narnaul's maximum settled at 37.8 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

Karnal and Ambala recorded maximum temperatures of 36 degrees Celsius and 36.8 degrees Celsius, respectively, both three notches above normal.

In Punjab, Patiala recorded a maximum temperature of 37.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal.

In Amritsar and Ludhiana, the mercury settled at 37 degrees Celsius -- three notches above normal.

The weather department has issued a heavy rainfall warning for isolated places in Haryana and Punjab over the next three days.

It said rain or thundershowers are also likely at a few places in the neighbouring states over the next two days.

